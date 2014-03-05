Darts Results

Did You Know?

Online darts is played by both dart players and regular online gamers, sometimes with darts betting. Even though you can have fun online with free sports bets, and some online casinos offer darts arcades games to claim your bonus and play! Playing darts at the pub will continue to be the favourite way to enjoy the game for most people, who prefer to play and forget about top online bookies and darts odds.

Pub Darts

Find a pub with a darts board using the handy quickpub widget! You may also want to start your own darts team? Find a darts league on our listings or submit details of your league for inclusion.

Poker

Find out how to earn PKR rakeback when you play poker online. Rakeback is a form of cash back whereby players earn a percentage of the rake they pay into the pot.